Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air.

You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that.

Throughout the day, the two organizations have been putting on Play Music on the Porch Day. It’s an international event, meaning cities across the world are putting on similar shows.

This is the second year it’s been brought to Watertown, and it’s bigger than ever with roughly a dozen bands that rotated between Trinity Episcopal Church, the Jefferson County Historical Society, Masonic Temple, and Watertown City Hall.

“It seems like after the pandemic, it sort of laid down a little bit. We’re trying to push that back up, prop up local performers, show what they can do. The community can enjoy that,” said North Country Arts Council Treasurer Laura Oakes.

“It was so much fun. Weather has been good so far. Hopefully that keeps up. We had a good time,” said Laura Jane, vocalist for Hollow and Steel.

Organizers say this year’s event was a huge success and they will definitely be holding the festivities again next year.

