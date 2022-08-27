Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday

If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound...
If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air.

You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that.

Throughout the day, the two organizations have been putting on Play Music on the Porch Day. It’s an international event, meaning cities across the world are putting on similar shows.

This is the second year it’s been brought to Watertown, and it’s bigger than ever with roughly a dozen bands that rotated between Trinity Episcopal Church, the Jefferson County Historical Society, Masonic Temple, and Watertown City Hall.

“It seems like after the pandemic, it sort of laid down a little bit. We’re trying to push that back up, prop up local performers, show what they can do. The community can enjoy that,” said North Country Arts Council Treasurer Laura Oakes.

“It was so much fun. Weather has been good so far. Hopefully that keeps up. We had a good time,” said Laura Jane, vocalist for Hollow and Steel.

Organizers say this year’s event was a huge success and they will definitely be holding the festivities again next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
A sign marks the spot where a circus train derailed near Potsdam in 1889.
When the circus comes to town - with a bang
Suspect flees home as deputies attempt to arrest him, still at large
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Latest News

Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions...
Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday.
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
VTC looking for volunteer drivers