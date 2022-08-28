Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.

Following school, she worked at JCPenney as a display director for several years. In 1988 Anita began working at the General Brown High School as a cashier in the school cafeteria, retiring in 2013.

She married Craig W. Tucker, of Watertown, on June 12, 1971 at the Dexter Presbyterian Church. The couple resided in Dexter. Mr. Tucker worked at NY Air Brake and retired from Conboy Law Firm, where he did cost accounting.

Anita was an active member of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department. She was a firefighter, former Secretary and President in the department for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at a family cottage in Three Mile Bay.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Craig W. Tucker, Dexter; three daughters and their husbands, Sarah J. (Terry) Williams, Oswego, Emily J. (Michael) Lomber, Dexter, and Martha J. (Brian) Fitzgerald, Syracuse. She was blessed with four grandchildren; Brenna and Olivia Williams and Riley and Tucker Lomber, and two grand dogs, Mia and Paige Fitzgerald. She is also survived by a half-sister, Elizabeth Coughlin, FL; a half-brother, Paul Szelc, Watertown; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. The Dexter Volunteer Fire Department Inc. will hold a fireman’s service with the sounding of the bell on Tuesday at 7p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Anita may be made to the DVFD, Inc., c/o Gerry Kostyk, PO Box 145, Dexter, NY 13634 and designated to the Last Station Fund, or to the NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 and designated to the William Archer Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.