Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges.

Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.

As a result, 11 stores that sold alcohol were found to be compliant.

However, one store, Parkway Liquors in the Village of Lowville, was found to be breaking the law.

It led to 58-year-old Brenda Ashline of Carthage being charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 1st Degree, and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21 Years of Age.

