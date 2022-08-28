California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A California man was arrested Saturday following an investigation into illicit narcotic sales at the New York State Fair.

Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) arrested Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California after an investigation determined Johnston was selling illicit drugs at the state fair.

They say Johnston was in possession of 14 grams of cocaine, 5 ounces of cannabis, and $3,200.

Johnston was charged with Criminal Sale of A Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell, a Class B Felony. He was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.