California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A California man was arrested Saturday following an investigation into illicit narcotic sales at the New York State Fair.

Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) arrested Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California after an investigation determined Johnston was selling illicit drugs at the state fair.

They say Johnston was in possession of 14 grams of cocaine, 5 ounces of cannabis, and $3,200.

Johnston was charged with Criminal Sale of A Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell, a Class B Felony. He was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound...
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday

Latest News

Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
We continue our preview of high school football teams getting ready for the upcoming football...
Saturday Sports: South Lewis prepares for another year of 8-Man Football
Saturday Sports: South Lewis prepares for another year of 8-Man Football
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday