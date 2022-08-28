Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday.

New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on.

When stopped, the operator, Brian J. Groman, 42, of Evans Mills, stated he had left the bar and was traveling home. He told police he had 3 beers.

Groman was subjected to a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test, which officials say he failed both.

Groman was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

At the sheriff’s office, Groman tested a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.14%.

He was charged with a DWI, 1st Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC .08 of 1%, a 1st Offense, and an Equipment Violation for Inadequate Lighting. Groman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Jefferson County CAP Court September 17th.

