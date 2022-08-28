Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, of Richville

Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Michael was born in Gouverneur on March 8, 1958, the son of Charles and Jean (Tripp) Bowman.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School and lived most of his life in the area while spending a few years in Alabama.

Michael married Patricia Denise Wilson on April 7, 1984.

He was employed many years in construction, most recently at ConTech and had also worked in the talc mines.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and the outdoors, especially trapping, hunting, fishing, and had raised fox and mink. He also enjoyed his art projects and photography.

He is survived by his wife Denise, his children Tanner Bowman-Warner and his companion Mike, Kylee Stringfellow and her companion Chris, Joshua Bowman and his wife Hillary, his grandchildren Tristen, Owen, Madison, Laura, Trent, Breagen, Harlow, and Aiden. Mike is also survived by his siblings David Bowman and his companion Mary, Jean Hamilton, Larry “Charlie” and Liz Bowman, Cindy and James Bishop, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Jean, and his brother Chuck Bowman.

Memorial donations in honor of Mike are encouraged to support turkey hunts for veterans through Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, 1460 Boswell Road, Bonifay, FL 32425 or visit jeepsullivan.com.

