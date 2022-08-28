Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021.

Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson, she was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Falls High School. She later attended Potsdam State University for 2 years and then Watertown School of Commerce, graduating in December, 1947.

She married Gerald V. Schneeberger on November 8, 1947 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Amadeus Burke, OFM, officiating. Mr. Schneeberger died on July 20, 2011.

After having her children, Nina worked as a secretary for Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, and later, as a secretary for former principal Richard Green, and as the Librarian Assistant at Beaver River Central School for many years before retiring in the late 1970′s.

She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan and was a member of its Rosary Society. She was also St. Stephen’s Choir Director during the period when the Franciscans were there and after the Vatican II transition. She was also a life member of Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Croghan.

She will lovingly be remembered for many things during her life and especially for volunteering and serving as the Den Mother to local cub scouts. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, and summer camping in the Tupper Lake area, Fish Creek, Whetstone Gulf State Park and Cold Brook Camp Grounds. She also enjoyed spending time in Florida with her husband, attending to her flower and vegetable gardening, and was an avid reader.

Surviving are her four children and their spouses, Gerald V.. and Carolyn Schneeberger, 2nd, of Croghan, Thomas M. and Ann Schneeberger, of Lowville, LouAnn and David Schantz, of Freeport, FL, and Joseph A. and Debra Schneeberger, of Oveida, FL; six grandchildren, Kristine Collins, Rebecca McCutchan, Joshua Schantz, Elizabeth Herrmann, Natalie Schneeberger and Katherine Schneeberger, and five great grandchildren, Nathan Collins, Isaac, Judah and Jacob McCutchan and Penelope Herrmann.

In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, she was predeceased by her daughter, Nanette Schneeberger, who died January 18, 1981, and her brother, Walter B. Jackson, Jr., who died in 1929 shortly after birth.

Nina’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, retired, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

A calling hour will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday until the time of her service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, c/o of St. Stephen’s Church, PO Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.

Online obituary and messages of condolence at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

