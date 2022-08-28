Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

North Pole Fire Chief Joe Wargo says the call came in just before 11 AM when two vehicles collided near the intersection of State Route 342 and County Route 32, known as Goulds Corners Road, leading to one vehicle landing on it’s side.

It was believed one person may have been trapped inside one of the vehicles, but once responders were on scene, all 4 people involved in the crash were outside.

Two of those involved were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, the others were treated on scene and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

