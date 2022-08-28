Virginia G. Dominie, 91, of Norfolk

Mrs. Dominie passed away Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022, in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Virginia G. Dominie, age 91, of Norfolk, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon William Obrien officiating. Calling hours will held from 9:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Dominie passed away Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022, in Ogdensburg.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Cynthia M. Skelly and her husband, Timothy, of Norfolk, NY, Rebecca A. LaFave of Ogdensburg, NY and Jeffrey Lafave and his wife, Donna, of North Carolina; one stepson, Robert Dominie, Jr. of Madrid, NY; many grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Robert Dominie; her children, Michael LaFave and Timothy LaFave; her two stepsons, Thomas Dominie and Gregory Dominie; a stepdaughter, Janet S. Doerr.

Virginia was born on May 3, 1931, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Walter and Mina Willard LaRock. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1948. Virginia married Robert Dominie on December 31, 1974 at First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Virginia worked at Diamond National as a production worker in the early 1960s and later as a cafeteria aide at OFA for the Ogdensburg City School District where she retired from in the mid-1990s.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, a few of many vacations spots they traveled to included Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. She was also always ready for a good card game.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.