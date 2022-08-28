We are putting the sun in Sunday tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will be mainly clear tonight with lows dropping to the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will start out in the 50s before highs make it into the lower to mid 80s. We will see a lot of sunshine on Sunday.

Monday will be mainly dry for most as we only have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday a cold front is set to move through which will give us a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday we will start to cool back down as highs will be in the mid 70s with less humidity.

Thursday we will get a quick taste of fall as highs stay in the 60s.

The rest of the 7 day highs will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

