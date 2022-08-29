Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She attended Hermon Schools. On August 16, 1949, Anna married Richard Coffey, he predeceased her in September 1993.

Anna was a home health care aide for several years for Health Services of Northern New York as well as a homemaker raising five children. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, doing puzzles, watching the soaps, Lawrence Welk Show and various games shows.

Anna is survived by four children, Cheryl (Mike) Robinson of Canton; Steve (Liz) Coffey of Michigan; Jackie (Tim) Brooks of Massena and Jeff (Tracy) Coffey of Canton; 12 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. Also surviving are six half siblings, Rosemary (Oliver) Adams, Sally (Dick) Cutway, Ruth (Les) McClure, Roxanna (Ed) Boyd, Fern (Leo) Torres and Vicki (Mike) Derosia.

In addition to her beloved husband Dick and her parents Douglas and Susie, Anna was predeceased by a daughter and son in law, Elaine and Max Beggs, granddaughter Mackenzie Tiernan and by siblings, Mary Cook, Jackie Gotham, Jerrie Gotham, Robert Gotham, Arthur Gotham, Leo Gotham and half-brother, Ernie Gotham.

Calling hours for Anna will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will follow.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Hermon Cemetery, 176 Miles Road; Hermon, NY 13652 or to the Hermon Fire Department, 1650 Co Rd 21, Hermon, NY 13652 Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

