Barbara Jane Dence Garrow, of Hogansburg

Barbara Jane Dence Garrow died on August 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jane Dence Garrow died on August 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 18, 1938, to Mildred and Clayton Dence and grew up in Jamesville, NY. She attended Jamesville-Dewitt High School, and met her loving husband of 65 years, Cecil Garrow, a Lafayette High School student, at an all-county band/choir concert. They married on May 18, 1957 and lived in a number of places before eventually settling in Akwesasne, NY.

Barbara was well known for her cooking. Before food trucks were popular, she ran a lunch wagon and sold food around Akwesasne. In the 1980s, she opened a bakery, Barb’s Goodie Basket, in Hogansburg. Taking a break from the food business, she worked for Dynamic Closures in Cornwall, Ontario. She also did the cooking for Cecil’s canteen truck. She used her business experience to start an antiques business and was an early and consistent seller on eBay. One of the first vendors at the Market Barn in Malone, NY, she was a constant presence at local auctions.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barb served the church for many years, holding a number of positions, working to help families, and teaching classes. She enjoyed researching her family history, tracing her line back many generations. She organized family reunions and loved to visit with her family. Playing cards, crocheting, baking Christmas cookies for her family, reading, and spending time with her grandkids were some of her favorite things to do.

Barb loved animals and as a newlywed, immediately added a puppy to their family. She was always rescuing animals, especially cats, keeping them at the small farm she and Cecil maintained. She will be sorely missed by her two current rescue cats, Mustachio and Fanci.

Barb is survived by her husband, Cecil Garrow; her children, Michael Garrow and Carrie Garrow; her grandchildren, Breanne, Marcus, Christopher, Craig, Rebekah, and Maxwell; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Elora; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Clayton Dence, her brother, Robert Dence, and sister, Helen Walker.

Calling hours will be September 1 and 2, 2022 at 4-7:00 pm at Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 North Main Street, Massena, NY. Services will be held September 3, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21 Castle Drive, Potsdam, NY at 11:00 AM. A Zoom link for the services is available upon request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, https://oif.org/donations/donate/ or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, https://bestfriends.org.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.