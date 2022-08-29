Beverly A. Howard, 76, of Watertown

Ms. Beverly Howard passed away under the care of Hospice of CNY on Saturday August 27th, 2022 in her home with her family surrounding her after losing a 5-year battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services and burial for Beverly A. Howard will be 9:30 am Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours, so anyone is welcomed to join the services.

Ms. Beverly Howard passed away under the care of Hospice of CNY on Saturday August 27th, 2022 in her home with her family surrounding her after losing a 5-year battle with cancer. She was 76 years old. Born in Watertown, NY on March 24th, 1946. She was the daughter to William Howard and Mabel Lucas Howard.

She had a successful career in the hospitality business most recently working for Microtel where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Law & Order, cuddling her dogs, camping and on occasion a trip to the casino.

Surviving is her oldest daughter, Lisa (Timothy) Jones of Cicero, NY. William “Bill” (Sheri) Granger of Bradenton, Florida. Kenneth “Scott” (Heather) Granger of Watertown, NY. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren (with 1 on the way) and many nieces and nephews.

She has 3 remaining living siblings - Sandra (Merton her deceased husband) Bodah of Adams, NY; Sherwood (Maureen) Howard of Paxinos,PA; David (Cindy) Howard of Watertown, NY.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Theresa “Teeter” Granger; a sister, Nancy (Terry her deceased husband) Granger; brothers William (living spouse Geraldine), Charles “Chuck” (Rachel his deceased wife) Howard; Donald “Sonny” Howard, William Howard and Everett Lucas - all of Watertown, NY.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at reedbenoit.com. The family would like any donations to go to Hospice of CNY.

