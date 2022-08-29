Debra Hirschey, 59 Lyons Falls

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

LYONS FALLS- Debra L. Hirschey, 59, beloved mother and wife, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after a sudden illness.

Debra is survived by her husband, Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey; a son, Frank Hirschey; a brother, William Smith of Lyons Falls; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dianne Smith of Lowville; Denise Varnagatas (Ronald) of Athens, Alabama. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Beverly Smith.

Debra was born on October 9, 1962, at home in Constableville, a daughter of the late Frank and Beverly Smith. She graduated from South Lewis High School in the class of 1980. Debra worked at Williamson’s Foodland in Boonville and was a babysitter for area families before her marriage. On May 12, 1984, she married Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey at the Turin United Methodist Church. She then worked for Birnie Bus Service, Inc. as a supervisor for 19 years. Currently, Debra worked for Walmart in Lowville for the past 9+ years.

She enjoyed drinking coffee and playing games on her tablet. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her puppy, Poe.

Debra’s family would like to thank Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lyons Falls Ambulance, and the staff of Upstate Medical University Hospital.

In keeping Debra’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Turin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville VFW on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 starting at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Debra’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Debra’s family during their time of need.

