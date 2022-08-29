Fort Drum honors soldier, Nike co-founder

The track at Fort Drum's Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former soldier and Nike...
The track at Fort Drum's Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former soldier and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The track at Fort Drum’s Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former 10th Mountain Division soldier and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

Bowerman was one of the first to serve in a specialized Army alpine training unit which later became the 10th Mountain Division.

Bowerman went on to coach track at the University of Oregon.

He and one of his students, Phil Knight, went on to found Blue Ribbon Sports, which was later renamed Nike.

“We are naming this facility after a 10th Mountain war hero, who taught and trained so many athletes, designed the footwear that we still use today, and inspire the fitness that is so critical to our ability to conduct grueling combat operations,” said Brigadier General Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander for operations.

Bowerman is best known for the creation of the Waffle Trainer. His innovation in 1972 using his wife’s waffle iron from the kitchen redefined running sneakers and helped launch the company into the athletic footwear giant it is today.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

Latest News

Jefferson Community College students
JCC students explain why they chose college path
Colonel Michael Plummer Gate
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
Senator Chuck Schumer
Schumer: St. Lawrence County ideal for microchip manufacturing
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances