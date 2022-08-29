Fort Drum honors soldier, Nike co-founder

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The track at Fort Drum’s Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former 10th Mountain Division soldier and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

Bowerman was one of the first to serve in a specialized Army alpine training unit which later became the 10th Mountain Division.

Bowerman went on to coach track at the University of Oregon.

He and one of his students, Phil Knight, went on to found Blue Ribbon Sports, which was later renamed Nike.

“We are naming this facility after a 10th Mountain war hero, who taught and trained so many athletes, designed the footwear that we still use today, and inspire the fitness that is so critical to our ability to conduct grueling combat operations,” said Brigadier General Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander for operations.

Bowerman is best known for the creation of the Waffle Trainer. His innovation in 1972 using his wife’s waffle iron from the kitchen redefined running sneakers and helped launch the company into the athletic footwear giant it is today.

