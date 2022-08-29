Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer

Colonel Michael Plummer Gate
Colonel Michael Plummer Gate(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country.

“The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a Carpenter. That’s not a saying, that’s a reality,” said Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division commander.

Beagle is referring to General Paul Cerjan, General William Carpenter, and Colonel Mike Plummer. The latter was remembered Monday afternoon as Fort Drum’s Mt. Belvedere Gate was renamed in his honor.

“I often tell our teammates here that the creators of our modern division had to be pure geniuses. But the person it took to synchronize that team had to have the intellect of Einstein, the patience of Job, and absolutely have the vision of Gandhi. That person was Colonel Mike Plummer,” said Beagle.

Colonel Plummer served for 31 years in the U.S. and was the first commander of the 2nd Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

He was also a driving force and a key individual in mixing soldiers into civilian life in the north country.

“This road is a physical connection between Watertown and Fort Drum. Colonel Plummer is the epitome of the analogy of connecting two different communities,” said Col. Scott Douglas Wence, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Along with a handful of distinguished guests, Colonel Plummer’s family was on hand for the ceremonies. His wife, Miriam, was joined by their children and grandchildren, who said they were all eagerly anticipating being able to return to the north country.

“I was happy, I was excited. I was excited to be here, and to be back home to the North Country,” said Michael Thomas Plummer, son.

Colonel Plummer passed away in January of 2022 at the age of 84.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

Latest News

Jefferson Community College students
JCC students explain why they chose college path
The track at Fort Drum's Magrath Sports Complex was dedicated to former soldier and Nike...
Fort Drum honors soldier, Nike co-founder
Senator Chuck Schumer
Schumer: St. Lawrence County ideal for microchip manufacturing
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances