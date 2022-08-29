Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country.

“The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a Carpenter. That’s not a saying, that’s a reality,” said Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division commander.

Beagle is referring to General Paul Cerjan, General William Carpenter, and Colonel Mike Plummer. The latter was remembered Monday afternoon as Fort Drum’s Mt. Belvedere Gate was renamed in his honor.

“I often tell our teammates here that the creators of our modern division had to be pure geniuses. But the person it took to synchronize that team had to have the intellect of Einstein, the patience of Job, and absolutely have the vision of Gandhi. That person was Colonel Mike Plummer,” said Beagle.

Colonel Plummer served for 31 years in the U.S. and was the first commander of the 2nd Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

He was also a driving force and a key individual in mixing soldiers into civilian life in the north country.

“This road is a physical connection between Watertown and Fort Drum. Colonel Plummer is the epitome of the analogy of connecting two different communities,” said Col. Scott Douglas Wence, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Along with a handful of distinguished guests, Colonel Plummer’s family was on hand for the ceremonies. His wife, Miriam, was joined by their children and grandchildren, who said they were all eagerly anticipating being able to return to the north country.

“I was happy, I was excited. I was excited to be here, and to be back home to the North Country,” said Michael Thomas Plummer, son.

Colonel Plummer passed away in January of 2022 at the age of 84.

