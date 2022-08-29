Free clothing store opening in new location

The Spare Closet
The Spare Closet
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location.

The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

The shop gives away donated items to the community ranging from clothing and shoes to dishes and toys.

After a few months of setting up shop, it will open its doors for the first time Tuesday, creating what’s hoped to be a long relationship between the Closet and the church.

“To see the place, they were really excited about it because it’s bigger, and we have an extra room where we can take in the donations and sort them all instead of doing them right there on the floor,” said Mary Ransome, volunteer.

“It worked out really well between the work the volunteers did to make it happen and our church staff. Again the relationship just came together really really well. We’re praying that that continues for a long time,” said Pastor Andrew Long, First Presbyterian Church.

The Spare Closet will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’ll also be open the first Saturday of every month during those same hours.

Donations can be dropped off on any of those days.

