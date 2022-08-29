Hospice to host masquerade ball

Jefferson County Hospice masquerade ball
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month

Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The ball is Saturday, September 10 at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

Among the highlights are a caricaturist, a fortune teller, and music by Letizia and the Z Band.

Masks are optional.

To buy tickets, visit jeffersonhospice.org or call 315-788-7323.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

Latest News

On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less...
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
Wake Up Weather
It’s going to be a scorcher
Beaver River football
Jammin' on the Battlefield