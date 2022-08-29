Hospice to host masquerade ball
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month
Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The ball is Saturday, September 10 at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.
Among the highlights are a caricaturist, a fortune teller, and music by Letizia and the Z Band.
Masks are optional.
To buy tickets, visit jeffersonhospice.org or call 315-788-7323.
