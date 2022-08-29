It’s going to be a scorcher

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly.

It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90.

It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.

Rain showers move through overnight and thunderstorms are possible. It stays warm with lows in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms stick with us on Tuesday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 80s.

It’s cooler Wednesday and even cooler than that for Thursday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny and 75.

Saturday will be sunny and 83.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

