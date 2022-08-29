Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance.

The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of concerts on the waterfront, which happens on Sundays in the summer at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. The band has 4 members, all coming from different walks of life, but their shared love for putting on a show was a connection they all felt in the Big Apple, and that’s how the band was formed.

The Hot Jazz Jumpers play what their name implies, but they also explore a variety of different genres trying to relate to all of their listeners no matter the gig.

“No matter what background, no matter what gender, or where you are from, or the color of your skin, or how tall or short you are, it’s important for us to send a positive message to be diverse and all inclusive, I mean that’s my take on it,” said member Nick Russo.

“It’s so nice to discover these treasures, and be invited in to play at these places means that we know people that will show us around a little bit, you know, tell us where to go and what to experience, it really enriches us,” said member Betina Hershey.

If you are looking to find more of their music, you can do so online at hotjazzjumpers.com. This band won’t be the last performance this year as the Maria DeSantis Orchestra will close out the summer concert series next weekend.

