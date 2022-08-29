JCC students explain why they chose college path

Jefferson Community College students
Jefferson Community College students(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday was a busy day at Jefferson Community College as students headed back for their first day of classes. We spoke with some students about their decision to go to college instead of joining the workforce.

Kevin Gibbs is a sophomore business major.

“I want to learn a valuable skills set that will help me make money,” he said.

Arts and humanities freshman Laina Wheeler says a college degree is a stepping stone to a music career.

“I am looking forward to make music or perform music on stage, and have a very harsh focus of that,” she said.

Keirsten Chiodi says although it’s only her first day of college she’s already looking forward to graduating and becoming a zookeeper.

“I knew I wanted to work with animals but I knew I couldn’t be a vet due to seeing animals in pain. Then I got the chance to work at the Watertown zoo and it actually worked in my favor and I figure I wanted to be a keeper,” she said.

JCC’s fall semester starts off with nearly 1,800 enrolled students.

That’s down from more than 2,400 students enrolled at the end of last school year.

JCC officials say enrollment can keep going up as the college gets into its first few weeks.

