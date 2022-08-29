Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Winslow Street died peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

