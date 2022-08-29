Marjorie Tibberts, 86, formerly of Hermon

Marjorie Tibberts, 86, of Bethlehem, PA and formerly of Columbus, OH, Hillside and Somerset, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Bethlehem Manor Memory Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Marjorie Tibberts, 86, of Bethlehem, PA and formerly of Columbus, OH, Hillside and Somerset, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Bethlehem Manor Memory Care.

She was the beloved wife of Nicholas H. Tibberts with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 12, 2022.

Born in Hermon, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alton B. and Ethel (Dewey) Cobb. A graduate of Hermon High School and Baptist Bible College, Marjorie worked for the First Baptist Church, Allentown where she held the position of Children’s Ministry Director. She also was a teacher at Timothy Christian School, Piscataway, NJ. While residing in Columbus, she played the piano and organ at the First Alliance Church and also served as Director of their Sunshine Nursery School. She currently attended Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, Bethlehem. Marjorie previously attended Hermon First Baptist Church before attending college and her parents continued to be lifelong members of the church.

A devoted wife and mother, Marjorie enjoyed the time spent with her family at their lakeside cottage retreat at Trout Lake in northern New York. She treasured her family and close friends.

Survivors include her husband Nicholas, her daughters Cheryl Tibberts of Bound Brook, NJ, Christine Tibberts of Bethlehem, her son, Mark Tibberts and his wife Janet of Greenwich, CT a sister Marilyn Nicholson of Union, NJ, her grandchildren Phillip, Jenni, Cyndi, Katie, a brother-in-law retired Missionary John Tibberts and his wife Marion of FL, a niece Judy Cobb and grand nieces Emily and Sarah of OH. She is also survived by other nephews, nieces, and extended family members. She was predeceased by her brother Marvin Cobb and sister-in-law Eva Cobb.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at 11:00 am at Hermon Cemetery with Robert Browning, pastor of Hermon First Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Memorial donations in Marjorie’s memory are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 18, Chicago, IL 6060

