Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city.

Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch the interview above.

The 2022 festival features tours of the tall ship Nao Trinidad as well as food trucks, vendors, youth activities and music in the park.

It will be held Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Morrisette Park

Nao Trinidad ship tours will be available daily from Wednesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The festival is free to attend, while tickets must be purchased for tours of the tall ship.

