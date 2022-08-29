Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks.

School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.

Although online retail sales for 2022 are expected to surpass $1 trillion, shoppers we caught up with at Salmon Run Mall say they still prefer the in person experience.

“Pick out whatever you want, you don’t like it put it back. You can try it on. Where as online you got to buy maybe three or four items at a time for the one that you think will fit right,” said Kathy Francis.

The National Retail Federation reports that back to college spending also increased this season to nearly $75 billion overall.

