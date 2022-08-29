Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.

Patricia is survived by her children, Scott Boulia and his wife, Kim, of Juno Beach, FL, Timothy Boulia of Palm City, FL and Sheila Shingles of Allentown, PA; five grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Shingles, Aaron Shingles, Laura Katz, Jay Boulia and Kyle Boulia; great grandchildren, Luke Shingles, Rose Shingles and Jake Shingles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patricia was born on April 5, 1930 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph W. Powers and Genevieve Ring. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. Patricia married Floyd T. Boulia on October 16, 1950. He predeceased her on May 15, 2006.

She is also predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Genevieve Powers and her siblings, Lawrence Powers, Theresa Powers, Genevieve O’Hare, and Patrick Phelps.

Patricia was initially employed as a bookkeeper at Ogdensburg Video, which later became NewChannels, retiring as office manager after 27 years.

Patricia enjoyed reading and tending to her flower gardens. Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

