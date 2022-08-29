Poker Run helping to change children’s lives

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For nearly 40 years, the Central New York Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children in over a dozen counties in Central and Northern New York.

The group was on the shores of the St. Lawrence Sunday afternoon to celebrate, as $102,000 raised from the 2022 Charity Poker Run was donated to the foundation.

“I am rarely at a loss for words, but when somebody hands you a $102,000 check it’s just beyond words, and beyond comprehension,” said Diane Kupperman, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

“What I do, everything is for family. Kids, my parents, and it’s just the young people that they can grant these wishes, and if they can help just a little bit. Help their day be just a little bit better. Make them have the ability and the willingness to fight through the day, and fight through an illness, and hopefully be fine,” said Bobby Cantwell, President and CEO of the Thousand Islands Charity Poker Run.

The Poker Run has partnered with the Make-A-Wish foundation for 6 years now. The Poker Run’s President & CEO Bobby Cantwell says that working with the foundation is a perfect partnership.

“It’s very heartwarming. You look at Natalie and her father Matt, it’s incredible. I got a little choked up during the presentation. It matters, what we do absolutely matters to people,” said Cantwell.

As for the extra $2,000. It was a sentimental surprise to help commemorate one special wish in particular.

“They tied in the 2,000th wish that was granted at the Charity Poker Run. 2,000 kids in Central New York have been the beneficiaries of Make-A-Wish,” said Kupperman.

As for Natalie and her wish-

“She wished for a camper just like Barbie. When I asked her if she wanted a Barbie sized camper, she quickly corrected me and said no, she wanted a big camper,” said Kupperman.

A camper that Natalie, and her family will be soaking up the rest of the summer.

