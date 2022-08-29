Residents of Mississippi’s capital prepare for flooding

A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters. (CNN/CITY OF PEARL GOVERNMENT/WAPT/WLBT/BRANDON CLEMENT/LSM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Jackson residents are moving belongings out of their homes while others are stocking up on sandbags in anticipation of the Pearl River flooding Mississippi’s capital city.

Officials have not implemented a mandatory evacuation order but the city’s mayor urged anyone who could leave to do so immediately.

Officials said residents risk fending for themselves if they choose to stay home.

Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Sunday that Jackson residents have started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than they did in 2020.

Experts predict the Pearl River will crest at 35.5 feet on Monday.

The city estimates that up to 150 homes could be impacted by that night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop

Latest News

For nearly 40 years, the Central New York Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for...
Poker Run helping to change children’s lives
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of concerts on the waterfront, which happens on...
Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield
On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less...
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average