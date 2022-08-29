Richard “Dick” Hewitt, 86, of Pierrepont

Richard “Dick” Hewitt, 86, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Richard “Dick” Hewitt, 86, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 under the care of Hospice.

Dick was born August 5, 1936 in Pierrepont, the only son of the late Glenn and Mabel (Vaughn) Hewitt.

He is survived by his five sisters, June Latimer of Canton; Charlotte Mousaw of Florida; Sharon (Charles) Jenks, and twin sisters, Donna (Michael) Jenks and Diana (Richard) Carrier of Pierrepont and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brother-in-laws, Glenn “Bud” Latimer and Lawrence “Larry” Mousaw.

Dick worked at the St. Lawrence Riding Stables and St. Lawrence University as a cleaner for 31 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed spending his time at his camp, hunting, fishing, family gatherings, visiting with friends and attending all functions at the Pierrepont Fire Station.

Dick was a lifetime member of the Quebec Brook Hunting Club and the Cooks Corners Community Club.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Beech Plains Cemetery, Pierrepont. There will be no calling hours. Those attending are asked to wear a mask Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Richard “Dick” G. Hewitt are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

