Schumer: St. Lawrence County ideal for microchip manufacturing

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - New York Senator Chuck Schumer visited the Canton Corning plant Monday to promote the CHIPS and Science Act which was signed into law earlier this month.

It’s designed to increase federal investment in microchip manufacturing and innovation in the U.S. instead of relying on other countries like China.

“It makes the largest investment in American innovation in decades and it’s going to bring federal investment to every corner of New York. It’s especially true for the $50 billion-plus in incentive that will act as a lightning rod to making semi-conductor chips here in America and in upstate New York, not overseas,” said Schumer (D. - NY).

With the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act, Schumer said St. Lawrence County would be an ideal candidate for an expansion of industry.

The Canton plant is one facility that hopes to expand its production of specialized glass and microchips. In 1980, Corning was an essential asset for the manufacturing of the mirror that is currently installed on NASA’s Hubble Space telescope.

“We have a huge amount of demand as the semi-conductor industry continues to grow. So yeah, we are looking at what’s additional that’s out there and future expansion as we continue to see the strong demand. So, we are looking forward to hopefully benefiting from the CHIPS Act,” said Angela Julien, division vice president, Corning Inc.

The act also increases funding for National Science Foundation programs, which can help college students including those attending one of the 4 colleges in Canton and Potsdam.

“We are very excited to see money coming from NSF into this critical area of technology for the future that we’re well positioned to help the country with,” said Marc Christensen, president, Clarkson University.

President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law on August 9.

