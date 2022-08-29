Sunday Sports: Beaver River Football is looking at an uphill battle in the 2022 season

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) -We continue our preview of area football teams getting ready for the upcoming season by taking a look at the Beaver River Beavers, a team with high expectations heading into the upcoming season.

Coach Matt Lyndaker’s Beavers struggled in 2021, posting a 2-6 overall record, 0-3 in the ever tough Class D Northwest Division.

But with strong numbers and several veterans back from last year’s squad, Lyndaker says he’s optimistic about his team having a bounce back year this season.

”The guys, they’re working hard, numbers are good. They’re better than last year. We’ve got about 29 kids now, a good group of seniors, returning 16 kids so the experience is there. I expect to do some good things,” said Lyndaker.

The players expect to do some good things this season as well.

The Beavers lost their final 4 games of the season last year, but the returning players say the experiences from last season have made them work harder in the off season and feel this will be the year that the Beavers find themselves competing for a Section 3 Class D Championship.

”This year’s team, I have a lot of faith in them. I see a lot of people working hard and I’m really proud to see most of my friends putting the best work they can in. My expectations, I really expect us to make the playoffs and go as far as we can, It looks really nice, people working hard and it makes me want to work harder,” said Logan Clement.

”My team. I think we look pretty strong. We have like strong connections with each other, we see each other as kind of like a family. My expectations, obviously everyone’s expectation is to go to the Dome, but I really could see us going there this year,” said Skyler Steiner.

”I mean we got a great bunch of guys. They’ve been working hard all off season. My expectations, I think we’re going to make the playoffs and I think we have a real shot at playing in the Dome this year,” said Derrick Zehr.

Class D is once again loaded with talented teams this year, and Lyndaker knows each and every game for his team will be a battle in the upcoming season.

”It is always tough. Dolgeville’s back, they’re out of division, but they come to us week 3 and it will kind of give us a big test to see where we’re at. Sandy Creek is always tough, Onondaga, Cato, it’s a battle every week,” said Lyndaker.

The Beavers open the 2022 season with a road contest Saturday, September 10th as they travel to Utica to face Utica Notre Dame in a 1 PM kickoff.

