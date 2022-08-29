Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute Singer

Thursday, September 1 at Clayton Opera House
Clayton Opera House - September 1, 2022
Clayton Opera House - September 1, 2022(Ted Vigil)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle, Washington, and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic, and jazz bands, developing his talent as a drummer and singer. In 2006, he went to Laughlin, Nevada, to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. He took first place. Ted Vigil performs nationwide for all kinds of venues and events, selling out theaters in Pennsylvania and Kansas, and twice for John Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colorado. He has been awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.

Ted Vigil Website

Clayton Opera House INFO and Tickets

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

Latest News

Watertown fire
Watertown firefighters responded to a call at 414 Clay Street late Monday morning.
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
String Soulstice at Edwards Opera House
String Soulstice - Edwards Opera House
August 30 at 7:30 pm
Clayton Community Band