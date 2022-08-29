Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute Singer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle, Washington, and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic, and jazz bands, developing his talent as a drummer and singer. In 2006, he went to Laughlin, Nevada, to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. He took first place. Ted Vigil performs nationwide for all kinds of venues and events, selling out theaters in Pennsylvania and Kansas, and twice for John Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colorado. He has been awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.

