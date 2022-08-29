Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house

Watertown fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were on the scene of a reported apartment house fire on Watertown’s Clay Street late Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 414 Clay Street. 7 News reporter Emily Griffin was at the scene and said she saw no sign of smoke or flames.

Police blocked off streets in the area.

Police say the building was searched and there was no one inside. The problem seems to be on the second and third floors.

Residents told police that the building has had electrical issues. National Grid cut the power to the building.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators were called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
A rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Rollover crash in the Town of Pamelia sends 2 to the hospital
Police lights
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs

Latest News

Watertown fire
Jefferson County Hospice masquerade ball
Hospice to host masquerade ball
On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less...
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
Wake Up Weather
It’s going to be a scorcher