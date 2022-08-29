Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were on the scene of a reported apartment house fire on Watertown’s Clay Street late Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 414 Clay Street. 7 News reporter Emily Griffin was at the scene and said she saw no sign of smoke or flames.

Police blocked off streets in the area.

Police say the building was searched and there was no one inside. The problem seems to be on the second and third floors.

Residents told police that the building has had electrical issues. National Grid cut the power to the building.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators were called to the scene.

