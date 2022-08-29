Your Turn: feedback on student loan debt, cannabis stores & milk processing plant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - President Joe Biden plans to wipe out some federal student loan debt. Most of your feedback this week is about that:

Good! I only wish he’d forgiven it all.

Sean Pidgeon

Congrats to those who paid off their own student loans. You know what you get for doing the right thing? You get to pay off your neighbors’ loans.

Andrew Shaw

The state says northern New York will get four retail cannabis stores. People with marijuana-related convictions will have first crack at licenses to sell:

I swear I’m living in bizarro world. You don’t need to pay your own loans and now you need a criminal record to run a weed shop.

Shawn Bookout

As it should be. They were the ones punished.

Fitz Brash

A consultant says the creation of a co-op-owned milk processing plant in Lewis County would benefit dairy farmers and the economy:

You have to have a ready market that pays a fair price. That will be the issue.

Bret Martin

Too bad they didn’t do this years ago before we lost so many farms.

James Kristoff

