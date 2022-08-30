3 accused of fentanyl possession

Paul Smith Jr., Jamie Franklin, and Amanda St. Dennis
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it.

Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to court papers, Franklin is accused of possessing 1,000 packets of fentanyl, Smith is accused of having 740 packets, and St. Dennis allegedly had 164 packets.

Franklin was also charged with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly trying to flush some of the fentanyl down a toilet.

Smith and Franklin were arraigned in Massena village court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.

St. Dennis was arraigned and released.

