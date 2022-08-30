3 organizations host ‘A Day of Hope & Remembrance’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday will be A Day of Hope and Remembrance at Thompson Park in Watertown.

Carolina Diaz from ACR Health and Cindy Getman-Hubbard from the Anchor Recover Center say the event is to celebrate those in recovery and remember those who didn’t survive their addictions.

The two organizations are working with Credo Community Center to organize the event. It’s happening on Overdose Awareness Day.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, at Thompson Park’s kite hill.

There will be food, activities, music, and guest speakers.

Find out more at anchorrecoverycenter.com. You can also call 315-836-3460.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.