Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.

