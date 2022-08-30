Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY.

Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming.

Charles enjoyed bowling, kayaking, and fishing. He was also an avid golfer and was a member at Willow Brook Golf Club.

Charles is survived by his mother Flora Fleming, a significant other Joan Gillespie, his son Sam Wisner, three stepchildren, Cindy Lennox, Mindy (Jeff) Radley, and Jackie McDougall, two siblings Wendy (James) Belcher and Terri (Ed Crabbe) Fleming; five grandchildren, Rebecca Wisner, Dylan (Karissa) and Hannah Radley, Ryan McDougall, and Alexandria Marolf; and several Nieces and Nephews.

Charles is predeceased by his wife Nancy Fleming, his brother Carl Fleming, and his Father Charles Fleming Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday September 4th, 2022 at New Cedar Grove Cemetery, 10499 NY-12E, Chaumont, NY 13622 with the Rev Jim Hayes officiating.

There will be a celebration of Bud’s life after the burial at the Three Mile Bay firehall and the family asks that everyone bring a dish to pass.

Donations in his name may be given to the American Heart Association 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300,Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

