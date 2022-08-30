Convalt teams up with GigInternational1

Convalt Energy plans
Convalt Energy plans(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A company bringing a solar panel manufacturing plant to Watertown is teaming up with another company that will help it go public.

Convalt Energy is teaming up with GigInternational1, which is known as a special purposes acquisition company, or SPAC.

SPACs typically help other companies become publicly traded, such as in a stock market, to raise money. A news release says the agreement is non-binding.

Convalt is the company that’s bringing a 300,000-square-foot solar panel factory to an industrial park in the town of Hounsfield near the Watertown International Airport.

Convalt purchased the manufacturing assets of SunPower Corporation last year and recently moved the equipment from Hillsboro, Oregon, to Watertown.

Groundbreaking is expected in the fall and the factory is expected to be fully operational before the end of 2023.

