Court documents: O’burg mayor lied

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective.

Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements.

He has not returned a call for comment.

In court papers, Detective Scott Galligan said Skelly made a false written statement to an Ogdensburg police detective, when Skelly wrote “I showed him where I saw Gerald Mack and could easily identify him as I saw his face.”

The charge stems from a November 2021 incident, in which former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped, after video evidence surfaced that Mack was at a near-by Stewart’s Shop at the time.

Skelly and Mack were on opposite sides of a bitter debate about cutting the size of Ogdensburg’s fire department.

Making a false statement is a misdemeanor. Skelly will answer the charge in Town of Oswegatchie court September 21.

