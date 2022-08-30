Court documents: O’burg mayor lied

Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly, in his office, August, 2020.
Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly, in his office, August, 2020.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective.

Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements.

He has not returned a call for comment.

In court papers, Detective Scott Galligan said Skelly made a false written statement to an Ogdensburg police detective, when Skelly wrote “I showed him where I saw Gerald Mack and could easily identify him as I saw his face.”

The charge stems from a November 2021 incident, in which former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped, after video evidence surfaced that Mack was at a near-by Stewart’s Shop at the time.

Skelly and Mack were on opposite sides of a bitter debate about cutting the size of Ogdensburg’s fire department.

Making a false statement is a misdemeanor. Skelly will answer the charge in Town of Oswegatchie court September 21.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy downpours swept through the north country Monday...
Severe storms pummel north country
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Watertown firefighters responded to a call at 414 Clay Street late Monday morning.
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house

Latest News

They watched war out of their window in Ukraine. Now, they are living life in peace in the...
Family plants roots in the north country after fleeing Ukraine
Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion...
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
Noon interview
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
Noon interview
WWNY Noon interview