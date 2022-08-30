FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal accident investigation
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy downpours swept through the north country Monday...
Severe storms pummel north country
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, including an assault...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12.
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering