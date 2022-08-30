Fort Drum honors fallen soldiers at annual Remembrance Ceremony

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - As Mountainfest continues through the week, Fort Drum has put a pause on the festivities to honor its fallen.

A 21-gun salute, wreaths placed in remembrance, and dozens of Gold Star families paying their respects on Fort Drum.

“We are standing here today because of the heroes, and we are standing here today because of the families that supported them and continue to support us,” said Brigadier General Jason Curl.

Tuesday marked the 10th Mountain Divisions’ annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring the soldiers that lost their lives since World War II.

“We exist because we have men and women willing to pay the ultimate price and sacrifice to defend it,” said BG Curl.

Also in attendance, soldiers like Curtis Dassau. In 2009, his friend Justin Coleman was killed in action. Now, he visits Fort Drum to pay respects, alongside Justin’s father.

“It’s very surreal. It was a very humbling moment just to be back here on post again. Just to pay honor to all of my brothers that never got the opportunity to make it back home,” they said.

Dassau said he remembers Justin as an honest man who supported others, and lived through his work.

“He was an open book. He was just a good man, good spirit all around. Worth remembering,” Dassau said.

After the ceremony concluded and wreaths were laid, Gold Star families found names of their loved ones.

Dozens united by loss, and never forgetting those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

