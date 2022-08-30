Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River.

It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon.

The event is Saturday, September 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Cape Vincent Village Green.

You can find more information on the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce’s website.

