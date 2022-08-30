Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Goody as he was known to most, was born June 7, 1930 in DeKalb, a son of the late Leon and Myldred (Mott) Gardner. He attended DeKalb Schools. He worked all his life as a carpenter building homes and furnishings for many in the area. He had continued working with fellow carpenter and friend, Ernie Locke for the last 20+ years. He enjoyed wood working and built beautiful boxes and dressers and cabinets for family and friends as well as built and repaired violins. He also liked to relax at his camp in Cranberry Lake. When he was younger, he enjoyed canoeing and canoe racing. He and wife Bettie raised two boys, Daniel and David Gardner. Bettie predeceased him in July of 1986. Later he remarried Muriel VanGelder, whom predeceased him as well.

Goody is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Bobbi) Gardner and David (Sheila) Gardner, all of DeKalb; by grandchildren, Katherine, Samuel, Rosemary, Kyle, Kelsie, Kerry, Zoe, Zachary and Zane; great-grandchildren Isaac, Maya, Felix Allison, Gavin, Aida, Gage and Goodwin, Indio, Raphael, Mitchell, Annabella and Thomas. Also surviving are step-children, Eric VanGelder, Bethany (Gary) McMullen, Ellen VanGelder and step-son in law, Tukuzo-Maxwell Mlamo and step-grandchildren, Qanda-Debra, Qondisa-David, Phoebe, Jasmine, Gabriel, Matthew, Andrew and Betsy.

In addition to his parents, Leon and Myldred, he is predeceased by siblings, Leon & Elwood Gardner and Gloria Kanitz, by a grandson Ian Gardner and a step-daughter, Barbara Mlambo.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 pm with Lay Pastor Martha Helmer, officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Risley Road. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Goodwin Garfield “Goody” Gardner are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.