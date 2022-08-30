Jefferson County horse dies of EEE, results pending for second horse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A horse in Jefferson County died of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and it’s suspected in a second horse that was showing similar symptoms.

Jefferson County Public Health said the horse that was positive for EEE was in the town of Antwerp. The suspected case, not yet confirmed, is in the town of Orleans.

Public Health said the last lab-confirmed EEE cases in the county were in 2020.

Mosquitoes spread the virus, which can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

