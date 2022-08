GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) -Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Thomasville, GA at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 5 at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

