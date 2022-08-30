Luis M. Figueroa Jr., 53, of Lowville

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Luis M. Figueroa Jr., 53, of South State Street, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Luis M. Figueroa Jr., 53, of South State Street, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held privately in Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Lowville Elk’s Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Luis’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Luis’s family during their time of need.

Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

