New era for Watertown girl’s soccer team

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new era for the Watertown girls’ soccer program.

The team has a new coach. Mariah Borden takes over for longtime coach Mike VanNostrand.

The former Beaver River player is looking forward to opening a new chapter in Watertown girls’ soccer.

The players will miss coach VanNostrand but have adjusted to coach Borden’s style.

Nine seniors will lead a talented group of soccer players.

There’s a new coach but the same strong girls’ team at Watertown.

