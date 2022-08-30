New era for Watertown girl’s soccer team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new era for the Watertown girls’ soccer program.
The team has a new coach. Mariah Borden takes over for longtime coach Mike VanNostrand.
The former Beaver River player is looking forward to opening a new chapter in Watertown girls’ soccer.
The players will miss coach VanNostrand but have adjusted to coach Borden’s style.
Nine seniors will lead a talented group of soccer players.
There’s a new coach but the same strong girls’ team at Watertown.
