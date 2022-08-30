Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose

Ogdensburg's former Lincoln Elementary School, shown here in 2019, has been renovated to house...
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.

The Lincoln School Apartment Program is designed to help people obtain safe and affordable housing and provide access to the care they need.

It was developed by the Ogdensburg-based nonprofit STEP by STEP.

Renovations included adding an elevator and a new heating system. Support services will include case management, self-help groups, health and wellness classes, independent living skills, home health care, and help with benefits.

