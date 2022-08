WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area late tomorrow sweeping the humidity out of the region. Expect some showers overnight with lows near 70.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with some showers. Highs will be around 80.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some showers. Highs will be in the 70′s.

